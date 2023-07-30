Roger Francis Lawrence, age 80, of Cross Hill, SC, formerly of Brevard, NC, and husband of Dianne Case Lawrence, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home on Lake Greenwood.
Born in Canton, NC, Roger was a son of the late Harold Francis and Johnnie Mae Wright Lawrence and a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. He retired from Dupont and in retirement, he worked for Lowe’s and was member of Poor Boy Hunting Club. Roger’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, archery and storytelling, and he held many records in hunting and fishing.
In addition to his wife, Dianne, he is survived by his daughter, Tammy Lawrence Garrett (Matt) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Garrett and Andrew Garrett both of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Carol Hardin of Arden, NC, Joyce Robinson (Dean) of Oxford, GA, and Gail Cope (Terry) of Waynesville, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Hall.
The family will receive friends in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.
