Roma “Lynn” Alexander, 55, of Gray Court, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late S.B. and Estelle Miller Brewington. Lynn was known to have a big heart and loved to help other people and animals.
She is survived by a brother Jerry Brewington of Gray Court; sisters, Peggy Stokes of Woodruff, Susan Smith of Pelzer, and Patricia Love of Blairsville, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Michael Brewington.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Bramlett United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gray Court, conducted by the Rev. John Fahrney.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory