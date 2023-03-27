Ronnie Watts - Clinton

Mr. Ronnie Watts was born to the Late Julia Watts of Laurens County, South Carolina.
Mr. Watts was employed with Kraft Heinz as a Supervisor. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Cross Hill, South Carolina.
Mr. Watts entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of 66.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories; three daughters, Jasmine Watts of the home, Alexis, and Ciara Watts of Clinton, South Carolina: five brothers, Leon (Sophia) and James Watts, Calvin, Johnny, and Willie Rainey; four sisters, Diane Watts, Virginia Davidson, May Rainey, and Peggy Rainey; three grandchildren; and one uncle, A.C. Grant, a host of other relatives and friends.