Roscoe D. "Pap” Hodges, Jr., age 72, of Clinton, SC, husband of Pam Hodges, passed away, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home.
Born September 7, 1950 in Pensacola, FL, he was the son of the late Roscoe D. Hodges, Sr. and Madeline Horton Hodges. Pap was an over-the-road truck driver and a Veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War. He loved his family and his Lord and Savior more than anything.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his son, Roscoe D. Hodges, III of Texas, daughter, Faythe H. Shierling of Georgia; his nieces, Kristen Wood, and Chelsea Wood; and several grandchildren.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Josh Slatten officiating.
The family will be at the home.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” – Revelations 21: 4
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.
