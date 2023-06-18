Roy Anthony “Tony” Butler, of 75 Sunset Blvd. Clinton, SC, husband of Deborah W. Butler, passed away, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
He was born September 14, 1947 in Pensacola, FL., and was a son of the late Clarence Cavit and Bessie Raye Bodiford Butler. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sons, Brett Butler of New Orleans, LA., Chris Butler (Carolyn) of Nashville, TN, Lee Nelson (Lindsay) of Clinton, and Matt Nelson (Amy) of Virginia Beach, VA.; brother, Charlie Butler of Crowley, LA; his sister, Brenda Flowers of Forest Home, AL.; and six grandchildren; Carter, Braelan, Oliver, Ellie, Harper, and Sterling.
Tony proudly served his country in Vietnam as a United States Marine, Semper Fidelis. In life, he truly lived those words. He inspired the youth at FBC Clinton, he influenced his children through action, support and wisdom, but above all else, he shared Love. He was a loyal friend, a confidant, and a brilliant man. He was a true gentleman who opened doors and lent you a coat if you were cold.
To know him, you knew him best as “Happy”, a name he was affectionately given by his grandchildren, which he loved dearly. He enjoyed fishing, boating, Auburn football (War Eagle), binging Netflix, and making people laugh with a good Dad joke. His most joy came from spending time with family, especially his beloved.
He always said Debi was the love of his life, his one and only; his soul mate. He loved Debi with a fierce passion. They shared a once in a lifetime love that we should all strive to attain. There was never a moment when she didn’t feel loved. Sometimes they just danced. Danced in the rain, danced when he let her lead, but most importantly, he danced through life his own way. He truly was a one-of-a-kind treasure. We are all better for the time we had him in our lives.
A private celebration of life will be officiated by Jacob Edmisten at a private event. Please contact the family for details.
Memorial donations may be made to The Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society or Rescue 22 in lieu of flowers.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.