Mr. Russell Foggie, Sr, of 78 Jack Frost Dr., Waterloo, SC passed away on Thursday August 10,2023 at his home. He is survived by one son; Russell Foggie Jr.,; three daughters,Jaqueline Todd, Angela Foggie-Vance, Crystal Shumpert; two brothers, Donald (Ethel Mae) Foggie, Larry (Sandra) Foggie; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Russell Foggie, Sr. are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, SC. The family is at the home.