Sally Ann Beaman Chaney - Clinton

Sally Ann Beaman Chaney, age 77, widow of Reid O. Chaney, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
She was born April 6, 1946 in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late Troy Gerald Beaman, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Keasler Beaman. She was employed at Bailey Elementary School Cafeteria, where the children named her the “Green Bean Queen” and was a faithful member of Community Baptist Church. She loved her friends and church activities, her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Chaney is survived by her children, Stacy Reid Chaney (Yolanda) (Sierra), Melissa Chaney Burke (Christopher and Taylor), Sonia Chaney Brazell (Jeff) (Brittany and Raye-Anne), Susan Dawn Johnson (Shannon and Tara), and Sherry Elizabeth Bedenbaugh (Megan, Hali and Zach); her fifteen grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; her three stepchildren, Beverly Langford (Terry), Kimberly Folk, Rodney Johnson (Kathy); and her five step-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Curtis Beaman, Troy Beaman, Jr., Tommy Beaman, Leona Johnson, Geraldine Norton, and Maggie Miller, and her grandson, Jeffrey “Brett” Brazell, Jr.
Services will be held at the Pinelawn Memory Garden Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Chris Sullivan officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the Mausoleum Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Community Baptist Church, 704 N. Adair Street, Clinton, SC 29325
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting our website online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Chaney family with arrangements.