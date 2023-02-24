Ms. Samantha Barksdale, age 46, of 224 Wills Street, Gray Court, South Carolina passed away Monday, February 20, 2023.
She is the daughter of Mrs. Ada Barksdale of Gray Court, South Carolina and the late Mr. Carroll Barksdale.
Ms. Barksdale is survived by in addition to her mother; two sisters, Carol Barksdale-Boyd of Gray Court, South Carolina and Gail Suber of Laurens, South Carolina; one brother, Wayne Barksdale of Gray Court, South Carolina.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 p. m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Pleasant View Missionary Baptist Church, Gray Court, South Carolina with Reverend Waddy L. Talley officiating.
The family can be located and will receive visitors at the home of her sister, Carol Barksdale-Boyd, of 59 Willis Court, Gray Court, South Carolina.