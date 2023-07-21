Samuel "Bugeyes" M. Frye, Sr., age 81, of Joanna, SC, widower of Dana Thomas Frye, passed away, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Prisma Health- Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
He was born September 30, 1941 in Vass, NC, and was a son of the late Lucian B. and Gladys Smith Frye. He was retired from Milliken Transport. Sam was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and the Magnolia Masonic Lodge in Joanna. He loved to golf, cook, and to spend time at the Joanna Ole Men’s Club.
Mr. Frye is survived by his son, Sammy Frye (Dana Kelley) of Joanna, SC; his daughter, Evie Frye (Laura) of Atlanta, GA; his grandson, Jordan Frye of Joanna, SC; his brother, Bill Frye; and his sister, Ann Wallace, both of Vass, NC.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Joanna First Baptist Church with Rev. Austin Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 -2:00 PM.
The family request privacy at their home at this time.
