Sandra Kay Ervin, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at NHC Healthcare Laurens.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Roy Allen and Mildred Louise Burnett. Sandra was homemaker and attended Lydia Mill Church of God.
Sandra is survived by her children, Sandra Fay Wilson and Marjorie Louise Ervin (Debra Nalley) of Laurens; a step-son, Ray Dunford of Laurens; nephew, Joey Stirewalt of Lexington; and uncle, Randy Kanning (Debra) of Laurens.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Virginia Louise Norwood.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Scott Wiggins with burial following at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at The Kennedy Mortuary.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Sandra Fay Wilson.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory