Sandra Lee Collier, age 86, passed away, Friday, February 24, 2023, at NHC of Laurens.
She was born May 15, 1936 in Somerville, Ohio, and was a daughter of the late RB and Twlyah Wood DeWitt. She loved reading, especially her Bible and treasured spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Shawn Tyler and Denise Matson; her grandchildren, Chad Matson, Serena Matson, Tia Collier (Benjamin Petru), Justin Collier, Destry Misamore, Brooke Collier, and Job Salisbury; her great grandchildren, Satory Matson, Mia Misamore, Tristan Matson, Riley Misamore, Lestat Misamore, Ayla Petru, Roland Petru, Michael Matson, Lillian Collier, and Michael Perry Stultz, III.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Collier.
No services are being planned at this time.