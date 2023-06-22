Sandy Michelle Odom, 48, of Kinards, SC, passed away, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home.
Born November 21, 1974 in Laurens County, she was a daughter of Vicki Wilson White of Clinton, and the late Tommy Etters.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Taylor Long of Clinton; her brother, Tommy James Etters of Clinton; and her sister, Tammy Frazier of Laurens.
Services will be planned at a later date.
The family will be at the home of her mother, Vicki White, 1066 Little Acres Road, Clinton, SC 29325.
