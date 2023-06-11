Mr. Shamblin Hampton, age 67, of 600 Spring Street Apt 5C, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Rainey Hospice Facility in Anderson, SC. He survived by two daughters; Sandra Cromer, Tammy Woodruff one brother, John W. Todd; two sisters, Debra Lyles, Ada Todd; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Shamblin Hampton will be on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11am at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with Bishop Adrevious Campbell officiating. The family is at their respective homes.