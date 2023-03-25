Shelia James Gardner, of Clinton, born 12/14/63, entered into her eternity life on 3/19/23 at the home of her cousin Renee Croy Sherfield of Clinton.
She was loved by plenty of people and she loved them whole heartedly. Many years she helped women with addiction through Open Door women's recovery and served as a house manager at Home of Hope for 3 years. She loved her family and helping people.
Left behind are her father Tom James, two brothers Mike (Tess) & Tim all of Clinton, her fiancé Maxey Carlton Briley Jr. of Hodges and three children Nikki her daughter, a son Joshua (Tiffany), all of Joanna, and a son Jonathan (Brittany) of Clinton, and 10 grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by her mother Mrs. Dot Wilkie James & her brother Dennis James.
Memorial services were held Friday at Open Door in Clinton. A celebration of her life will be held at another date.