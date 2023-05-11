Stephen "Andrew" Polson, age 31, of Clinton, SC, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
He was born October 1, 1991 in Laurens, SC, and was a son of Tammy Gable Polson of Clinton, and the late James Otis Polson. Andrew enjoyed spending time at the Open Door Ministry. He was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle.
Surviving in addition to his mother is his son, Lukas Polson, his brother, Matthew Polson, and sister, Katie Polson; and his nephews, Alex, Anakin, Cayden, Dorian, Malik, Hamzah, and Yussuf.
A Memorial service will be held 5:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Monty Osborne officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 - 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
The family will be at the home of his uncle, Ricky Polson, 1331 Sunset Blvd. Clinton, SC 29325.
Memorials may be made to Open Door Ministries Soup Kitchen, 209 East Main Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.