Steven Boozer, age 62, of Waterloo, SC, passed away, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 11, 1960 in Charleston, SC, and was a son of the late John Ellis and Minnie Helen Boozer. He retired from the US Air Force as Master Sergeant, serving in several operations, including Operation Desert storm and post 9/11 duties.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Boozer (Colleen); his daughters, Jamie Holden (Brent), Ashley Hoover (Alex), and Dilan Patton (Dray); 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Vernon Boozer; and his sister, Wanda Kay Boozer Spears.
A Private Graveside Memorial service with Full Military Honors will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local veterans foundation.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with arrangements.