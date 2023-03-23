Susan Wilkie Nichols, loving wife of Edward Nichols of Clinton, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Susan was a daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Mary Belle Wilkie of Laurens.
Also surviving are a son, Andrew Patterson of Columbia; a daughter and son-in-law, Kelli and Robert H. Roper IV of Laurens; grandchildren Robert H. Roper V and Reagan Roper; a stepson, Jason (Monica) Nichols; grandchildren Eric, Jordan and Sammi Nichols; great-grandsons Easton and Ridley Nichols; brothers Mike (Karen) Wilkie of Greenwood, Steve Wilkie of Laurens and Joe (Johnna) Wilkie of Simpsonville; and a sister, Faye (Jimmy) Attaway of Greenwood.
In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her infant grandson, Wyatt Roper, and infant great-grandson Braxley Nichols.
Susan’s family and friends brought tremendous joy to her life. A long-time member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and the Potter’s Clay Sunday School Class, Susan considered herself especially blessed to have been part of such a loving church family. Because of her own life experience, Susan had a compassionate heart for single mothers, cancer patients, and families who experienced the loss of a child. God often brought hurting people into her life, and she was passionate in her efforts to encourage and help them.
Susan’s family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care she received from Dr. Joanna Sadurski and all the staff at the Cancer Center of Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood, as well as the support of the Laurens County Cancer Association.
The family is at their respective homes, and a private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, P O Box 0006, Clinton, SC 29325.
