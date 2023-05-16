Susie Kellett Young, 57, of Laurens, wife of Ray Young, passed away, Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born December 30, 1965 in Laurens and was a daughter of the late Mary Tucker Kellett. Susie was a CNA and private caregiver, and formerly worked in the textiles industry.
She is survived by her soulmate and husband of 20 years, along with her daughter, Tabethia White (Jason Fulmer); her step-daughter, Ashlee Butler; her grandchildren who were her whole world, Kylie Wood, Allan Wood, Kenslie Taylor, Sadie Smith, and Karter Butler; her great-grandson, Hendrix; her mother-in-law, Pauline Simmons; former mother-in-law Claudia Crook; special aunt whom she loved all her life, Brenda Tucker; her best friend of 40 years, Pam Cannady; and her pets, Ellie Mae and Roxie Ann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bo Kellett; her uncle, Alvin Tucker; and her father-in-law, Otis Young.
No services are being planned at this time.
In her memory, every time you see a family member remind them that Heaven is going to be beautiful and always tell them how much you love them.
The family would like to give special thanks to Tershara Wakefield, RN with Traditions Hospice for all the love and care given.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Traditions Hospice, 103 Venture Court, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Young family with arrangements.