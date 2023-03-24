Sybil Kelley Marshall, age 90, widow of Harold Lee Marshall, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 7, 1932 in Goldville, SC and was the daughter of the late Henry Holland Kelley and Irene Duckett Kelley. She was retired from #15 Weave Room Joanna Plant. She also retired after 14 years as a Foster Grandparent of the Joanna-Woodson School. She loved to Line Dance and spending time with her family. Sybil was a member of the First Baptist Church of Joanna.
Mrs. Marshall is survived by her daughters, Wanda Prater and Donna Mason (Mike) both of Joanna; her grandchildren, Lee Pitts (Marc), Alan Mason, Ashley Kinard (Clark) and her great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Mason, Michael Mason, Hunter Hanks, Kelley Hanks.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Alan Marshall; her son-in-law, Donald Prater; and she was the last surviving of her siblings, having been preceded by her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of Joanna with Rev. Jim Osteen and Mr. Buddy Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosemont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 PM to 3 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Joanna, Building Fund or the Food Pantry, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.