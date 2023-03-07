Mrs. Tanya LaTisha Nance, age 48, of 420 South Harper Street Extension, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 4,2023 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. Dennis Nance of the home; a son, Jaylen Nance; one daughter, Cydney B. Nance; one granddaughter, Zuri B. Beasley; her parents, Reverend Mitchell and Sharon Neely; one brother, Mitchell K. Neely Jr., and one sister, Atienne L. Neely.
Funeral services for Mrs. Tanya LaTisha Nance will be held on Thursday, March 9,2023 at 2p.m at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Laurens, with Pastor Leon Bible officiating, and Pastor A.J. Bible, presiding. The burial will follow at the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.