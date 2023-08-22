Timothy “T.J.” D. Staton, age 38, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023.
He was born March 8, 1985, in Greenwood, SC and was a son of Leigh Jackson (Jerry Jackson) and the late Timothy G. Staton.
He is survived by his wife, Heather Staton; his siblings, Jordan, Leann, and Nathan Staton; his grandmothers, Sandra Staton and Shirley Jackson; his stepbrother, Joseph Young; and his father and mother-in-law, Bryan and Shelia Tumblin.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 12 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens, with Rev. Dale Taylor officiating.