Velma Cox Burnett, age 89, widow of Fred O. Burnett, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Presbyterian Home of Clinton.
Born March 31, 1933 in Gray Court, she was a daughter of the late George Washington and Lucille Martin Cox. Mrs. Burnett was employed with Clinton Mills as an Executive Secretary.
She enjoyed square dancing, gardening and spending time making memories at the lake house.
Mrs. Burnett was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton, where she was involved in many church activities.
Surviving is her son, Reggie (R.C.) Burnett of Clinton, SC; her daughter, Lisa B. Senn and husband, James D. Senn of Okatie, SC; her four grandchildren, Blake Burnett, Ross Burnett, Rebecca Senn and Lauren Senn.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Fountain Cox.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton, PO Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.