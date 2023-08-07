Ms. Vera Powers, age 82, of 62 Watson Street, Laurens, SC passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by two sons; Rudolph Powers, Donald (Kisha) Choice, five daughters; Lucy (Marion) Patterson, Ardvae (Eugene) Yeargin, Loretta (Ricky) Woodruff, Aretha (Robert) Hall, Tomika Powers (Sean Sullivan), five brothers; Bennie Mack (Helen) Young, Marshall Powers, Charles (Renee') Powers Jerry Powers, Bennie Mack (Darlene) Reid, six sisters; Lucille (James) Wallace, Moseley (Ricky) Simpson, Betty (James) Briggs, Sarah Ruth Simpson, Diane Reid Latimore and Essie Ree Powers; thirty-one grandchildren a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Vera Powers are incomplete and will be announced at a later time by the Beasley Funeral home of Laurens, SC. The Family is at the home.