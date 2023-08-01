Mrs. Virgus Todd, age 97, of 92 Milam Heights Road, Waterloo, S.C. passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Mr. Alonzo Todd.; four daughters; Mrs. Fannie (Willie Jr.) Henderson, Mrs. Loretta (Murray) Jones, Ms. Margaret (Henry Grant) Todd, Ms. Virgina Todd; one sister Mrs. Sadie Stoddard, 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Virgus Todd will be held on Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at 2P.M at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, SC with Reverend Anthony Sims officiating, burial will follow at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Waterloo, S.C. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at the home.