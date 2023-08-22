Mrs. Vivian Foggie Lee, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 21,2023 at the Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community in Laurens, SC. She is survived by one son; Mr. Ronald Foggie, one daughter; Ms. Claudette Robertson, four brothers; Mr. Robert Foggie, Mr. Bobby (Catherine) Foggie, Mr. Leroy Foggie, Mr. Henry Lee (Shauntae) Foggie, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Vivian Lee will be held on Saturday, August 26,2023 at 1:00 pm at the Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Waterloo, SC with Reverend Ray Pilgrim officiating, burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respective homes.