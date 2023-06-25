Walter “Randale” Knight, 64, of Sawmill Road, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Mitchel Gault Knight, Sr. and Margaret Virginia Baldwin Knight. A member of Highland Home Baptist Church, Randale was formerly employed as a mechanic. He loved racing, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his daughter, Brittnie Lynn Knight; sisters, Marilyn Barbrey of Alabama, Gaynelle Wilson (Thomas) of Laurens; three grandchildren, Makenzie, Kasen, and Gracie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Judy Weisner and Lana Brewington, and a brother, Mitchel Gault Knight, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Knight Family Cemetery on Sawmill Road in Gray Court conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.
The will family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the Walter Randale Knight Funeral Fund c/o The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory, P.O. Box 282, Laurens, SC 29360.
