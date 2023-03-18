Wanda Leonda Ford Allen, age 64, resident of Ranch Road, went to be with Jesus, on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Hospice of Laurens County.
Born November 29, 1958, in Laurens, SC, she was a daughter of the late Harley Boyd Ford, Sr. and Ruth Pennington Ford.
Wanda attended Ford School and was a 1976 graduate of Laurens High School. She was formerly a cosmetic consultant with Merle Norman and spent many years working at Hair Connection in Laurens where she made many friends, most whom she considered to be more like family. She could melt anyone’s heart with her beautiful smile, sweet voice, and warm personality. In her younger days, Wanda loved dressing up in her classy dresses, high heels, red lipstick and of course, red nails to match. She enjoyed her vacations to the Florida Keys, traveling in her motorhome, watching cooking and gospel shows, music of all genres, and making cherished memories with all her family that she loved dearly. Wanda had a green thumb, a knack for decorating, and would do so for every holiday, most of all Christmas. If you knew her, you loved her, and if she loved you, you would know it because she had a special nickname for you.
Surviving is her daughter, Dana Allen Wilkie of Laurens; her grandsons, Allen Wilkie, and Hunter Wilkie; her brother, Harley Boyd Ford, Jr. (Lisa) of Laurens; her sisters, Martha Ford Chandler (Tommy) of Laurens, and Patsy Ford Greene of Woodruff; her nephews, Levi Ford (Kerri) and their daughters, Annabell and Larken, whom were very special to her, of Enoree, Ethan Sapp (Lacie) of Woodruff, Zack Chandler, and Isaac Ford, both of Laurens; her niece, Tiffany Rae Clark; and many cherished aunts, cousins, great-nieces and nephews; her best friend, Sonya Whitmire Tschappat; and her furry baby girl, Star.
Cryptside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 21st in the breezeway of Forest Lawn Mausoleum with Rev. Ben Rumph officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, also to Dr. Patricia Sadler and all the compassionate staff of Hospice of Laurens County for all their love and care.
The family would also like to thank everyone for their love and prayers and request privacy at their homes during this time.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to a charity of one’s choice.
