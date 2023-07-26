Weldon Chevis Baker, Jr., age 83, widower of Rosella Baker passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Hospice of Laurens County.
He was born June 8, 1940 in Whitmire, SC and was a son of the late Weldon C. and Johnnie W. Emerson Baker.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Pilar Baker; his sons, Chevis Eugene Baker, Kenny Ray Baker (Shirley), Wallace Baker, Michael Baker (Cindy), Stanley Baker (Kim); his daughter, Rosanne Oxner; his sister, Jewell Nelson; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his son Joe Hamilton Baker, his daughter, Melissa Baker, his brother, Gaius Baker and his sister, Opal Elaine Baker Dowdeswell.
