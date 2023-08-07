William Parker Church - Cross Hill

William Parker Church, age 89, of Cross Hill, and husband of Jaenel Cash Church, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at his home.
Born in Anderson, he was a son of the late Verner Hugh and Mary Elizabeth Popham Church. He was a Mason and served in the Army.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: sons, Gary Church of Fountain Inn, Don Church of Gray Court; sister, Jeanette Williams; brothers, David Church and Larry Church (Barbara); numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and friends, Randall and Diane Coker of Simpsonville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Bobbie Sue Simpson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Phil Cook and Rev. Howard Suttles with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.
