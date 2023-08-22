Willie B. Paden, age 90, of Laurens passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 in Columbia, SC. He is survived by one daughter, Ms. Cynthia Prince; two sons, Mr. Frederick (Cassandra) Paden, Mr. Kevin (Julie) Paden; three sisters, Ms. Margaret Weston, Ms. Carol Paden, Ms. Juanita Clemons; twelve grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mr. Willie B. Paden will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens, SC, with Reverend C. Lamont Jones officiating and Reverend Sammie Stroud, presiding. Military honors will follow.